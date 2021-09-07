MARKET NEWS

IPO

Ami Organics IPO share allotment tomorrow; check out grey market premium, listing date

The Rs 570-crore public issue of Ami Organics was subscribed by 64.54 times

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
 
 
Specialty chemical firm Ami Organics is expected to finalise the share allotment for Rs 570-crore initial public offering (IPO) on September 8.

It the 40th public issue of 2021 was very well received and is expected to have an impressive debut on the bourses.

The trading premium of Ami Organics shares increased further in the grey market to Rs 145, from Rs 130-135 in the previous session, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This premium amounts to a trading price of Rs 755 a share, a 23.8 percent premium over the expected final issue price of Rs 610 a share.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in the IPO and listing on bourses.​

The IPO was subscribed by 64.54 times. Qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors were at the forefront as their reserved portion was subscribed 86.64 times and 154.81 times, respectively.

Retail investors who have taken to the primary market amid an IPO rush put in bids 13.36 times the portion set aside for them.

Ami Organics has over 15 years of experience in developing, manufacturing and commercialising advanced pharma intermediates.

The public issue, which was opened for subscription during September 1-3, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by 20 shareholders.

The fresh issue and pre-IPO placement proceeds will be utilised for repay debts and meeting working capital requirements.

Investors can check their share allotment status online either through BSE website or IPO registrar.

On the BSE website, one can check the allotment status by following these easy steps:

a) Select equity and issue name (Ami Organics Limited)

b) Enter application number

c) Enter PAN

d) Check box (I'm not a robot) and click on search to know the allotment status

Alternatively, allotment can also be checked on IPO registrar website, where investor has to follow these few easy steps:

a) Select either PAN, application number or DP Client ID

b) Select company name—Ami Organics Limited—IPO

c) Accordingly, enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID

The funds will be refunded to ineligible investors on September 9 and shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors on September 13.

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from September 14 on the BSE and NSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ami Organics #IPO - News
first published: Sep 7, 2021 03:25 pm

