you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Ami Organics IPO share allotment today; here is how to check application status

Ami Organics IPO: The company is expected to make a good start on the bourses given the stellar IPO subscription, grey market premium and positive secondary market conditions, experts say

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
 
 
The IPO share allotment of Ami Organics, a research and development driven manufacturer of specialty chemicals, is expected on  September 8. Investors can check their application status either on the IPO registrar website or the BSE website.

One needs to follow these few easy steps to check the allotment status on the BSE website:

a) Select equity and issue name (Ami Organics Limited)

b) Enter the application number

c) Enter the Permanent Account Number (PAN)

d) Check box (I'm not a robot) and click on search to know the allotment status

Alternatively, the allotment can also be checked on IPO registrar's website by following these steps:

a) Select either PAN, application number or DP client ID

b) Select company name—Ami Organics Limited—IPO

c) Enter either PAN, application number or DP client ID

Also read: Here's why Ami Organics got stellar subscription but Vijaya Diagnostic failed to attract investors

Ineligible investors will get their money back in their bank accounts on September 9 and allotted shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 13.

There is a long weekend as the market and banks are shut on September 10 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Hence the process has been delayed by a working day.

The shares will begin trading on the BSE and NSE from September 14. Ami Organics is expected to see a strong debut given the stellar IPO subscription, grey market premium and positive secondary market conditions, experts said.

The grey market trading premium of Ami Organics shares climbed to Rs 165 from Rs 145 in the previous session, the IPO Watch data showed. It amounts to a trading price of Rs 775 a share, a 27 percent premium over the expected final issue price of Rs 610 a share.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in the IPO and listing on bourses.​

The Rs 570-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed by 64.54 times. Qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors provided strong support to the issue with their reserved portion being subscribed 86.64 times and 154.81 times, respectively. Retail investors had put in bids 13.36 times the portion set aside for them.

Also read: Fundraising via IPOs in 2HCY21 likely to be higher than in the first half, these 3 factors to drive momentum, says Arijit Malakar of Ashika

Ami Organics has over 15 years of experience in developing, manufacturing and commercialising advanced pharma intermediates.

The public issue, which opened for subscription during September 1-3, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by 20 shareholders.

The fresh issue and pre-IPO placement proceeds will be used to repay debts and meeting working capital requirements.
Tags: #Ami Organics #IPO - News
first published: Sep 8, 2021 11:32 am

