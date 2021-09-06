Ami Organics IPO: Share allotment this week, here's how to check application status

live bse live

Specialty chemical firm Ami Organics whose initail public offering (IPO) drew enthusiastic response will finalise shares allotment on September 8, with market-watchers expecting a good listing next week.

The Rs 570-crore public issue, which was open for subscription from September 1 to 3, was subscribed 64.54 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 86.64 times and the one for non-institutional investors saw 154.81 times subscription.

Retail investors also supported the issue, putting in bids 13.36 times the portion set aside for them.

The public issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore (that was reduced from Rs 300 after fund raising via pre-IPO placement) and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by 20 shareholders. The fresh issue proceeds and pre-IPO placement money will be utilised for repay debts and meeting working capital requirements.

Investors have two options to check their share allotment status.

One is the IPO registrar website, where investor has to follow these few easy steps:

a) Select either PAN, application number or DP Client ID

b) Select company name—Ami Organics Limited—IPO

c) Accordingly, enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID

Alternatively, allotment can also be checked on BSE website by following these easy steps:

a) Select equity and issue name (Ami Organics Limited)

b) Enter application number

c) Enter PAN

d) Check box (I'm not a robot) and click on search to know the allotment status

Ineligible investors will get their money back into accounts on September 9 and shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors on September 13.

The trading in equity shares will commence with effect from September 14 on the BSE and NSE.

The premium of Ami Organics in grey market has increased to Rs 130-135 from Rs 105-110 in the previous week, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This premium resulted into a trading price of Rs 740-745 a share, against expected final issue price of Rs 610 per share.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in the IPO and listing on bourses.​

Ami Organics has over 15 years of experience in developing, manufacturing and commercialising advanced pharma intermediates used for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APsI) and mew chemical entities (NCE) in India and overseas.

Some of the key therapeutic areas catered to by company include anti-retroviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-psychotic, anti-cancer, anti-Parkinson, antidepressant and anti-coagulant.