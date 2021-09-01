MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Ami Organics IPO: Issue fully subscribed on Day 1, QIB portion fully booked

Ami Organics IPO: The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by shareholders

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The initial public offering of Ami Organics, the specialty chemical company, was subscribed 1.26 times by afternoon on September 1, the first day of bidding, supported by retail investors.

Investors have put in bids for 82.68 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 65.42 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

Retail investors were again out in full force, as the portion set aside for them was subscribed 1.60 times. The part set aside for non-institutional investors saw a 31 percent subscription, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids 1.39 times their reserved portion.

Ami Organics is looking to mop up Rs 570 crore through its public issue, of which it raised Rs 171 crore through anchor book on August 31, at the upper price band of Rs 610 a share.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore by shareholders. The fresh issue proceeds will be used for repaying debts and meeting working capital requirements.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Ami Organics IPO opens: 10 key things to know

Incorporated in 2004, Ami Organics deals in different types of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and materials for agrochemical and fine chemicals.

It has three manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, with an aggregate installed capacity of 6,060 million tonnes per annum.

Also read: Ami Organics IPO opens: Most analysts give thumbs up to public issue

"Based on FY21 numbers, the IPO is priced at a price to earnings of 35.6 times and EV/EBITDA of 25.7 times at the upper price band of the IPO, which is on the higher side, compared to the listed peer group. The company already has a higher market share of 70-90 percent in key APIs which will limit growth in the near future," said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst at Angel Broking.

Given the expensive valuation, Angel Broking assigned a neutral recommendation to the IPO.

Ami Organics shares were available at a price of Rs 710-740 in the grey market, a 16.4-21.3 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 610, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ami Organics #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Sep 1, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.