Allied Blenders and Distillers, 2 others get Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST

The three companies, filed their preliminary IPO (initial public offering) papers with the regulator between September and October, received the regulator's observation letters during October 13-16, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Three companies -- Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd, the maker of Officer's Choice Whisky, automotive component firm Divgi Torqtransfer Systems and maker LED lighting solutions IKIO Lighting -- have secured Sebi's go ahead to float IPO.

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining its observation letter implies its go ahead to launch the IPO.

The equity shares of these companies are proposed to be listed on the stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE.

Going by the draft papers, Allied Blenders and Distillers' IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore by promoter and promoter group entity.

As a part of the OFS, Bina Kishore Chhabria will offload shares worth up to Rs 500 crore, while Resham Chhabria Jeetendra Hemdev and Neesha Kishore Chhabria will sell shares to the tune of up to Rs 250 crore each.