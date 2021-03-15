English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Ahead of IPO, Kalyan Jewellers mobilises Rs 352 crore

The company' IPO committee has decided to allocate 4,04,48,275 shares at Rs 87 per piece to 15 anchor investors. At this price, the firm garnered Rs 351.89 crore.

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 10:27 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers. | Representative Image

Kalyan Jewellers. | Representative Image

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Monday raised Rs 352 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday. The company' IPO committee has decided to allocate 4,04,48,275 shares at Rs 87 per piece to 15 anchor investors. At this price, the firm garnered Rs 351.89 crore,Kalyan Jewellers informed BSE.

The anchor investors include the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, and BNPParibas Arbitrage. The Rs 1,175-crore initial public offer (IPO) comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.

Laxmi Organic Industries IPO subscribed 2.28 times, retail portion booked 4.34 times on Day 1

Kalyan Jewellers' promoter T S Kalyanaraman will offload shares worth up to Rs 125 crore, while Highdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, would sell up to Rs 250 crore worth of shares through the OFS route. The issue, with a price band of Rs 86-87 a share, will open be open for public subscription during March 16-18.

Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders. Proceeds from the fresh issue of shares would be utilised for working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Close

Related stories

At the end of June 2020, the company had 107 showrooms across 21 states and Union Territories in India, and 30 showrooms in the Middle East. Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products. Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer. Last month, the capital markets watchdog had sought clarification from the merchant banker regarding the company's public issue.

Kalyan Jewellers, which filed preliminary papers for IPO in August, obtained Sebi's go ahead in October.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #HDFC Life Insurance #IPO #IPO - News #Kalyan Jewellers #Kalyan Jewellers India #offer-for-sale
first published: Mar 15, 2021 10:27 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.