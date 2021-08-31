MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Ahead of IPO, Ami Organics mops up Rs 170.89 crore from anchor investors

The offer will open for subscription on September 1 and will close on September 3.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 09:58 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Specialty chemical company Ami Organics on August 31 raised Rs 170.89 crore from 20 anchor investors ahead of the opening of its initial public offering.

The offer will open for subscription on September 1 and will close on September 3.

The company in its BSE filing on August 31 said after consultation with merchant bankers, its IPO Committee has finalised allocation of 28,01,485 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 610 per share, the upper price band.

Investors including SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Malabar India Fund, Kuber India Fund, UTI MF, IIFL Asset Management, Sundaram MF, Elara India Opportunities Fund, and Carnelian Capital Compounder Fund participated in the anchor book.

Among others, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, and Max Life Insurance also invested in Ami Organics through the anchor book.

Close

Related stories

Also readAmi Organics IPO: 10 key things to know

The specialty chemicals company plans to garner Rs 569.63 crore through its public issue that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of 60,59,600 equity shares by 20 selling shareholders including Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia, Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia, and Aruna Jayantkumar Pandya.

The fresh issue proceeds and the pre-IPO placement money will be utilised to repay debts (Rs 140 crore), and working capital requirements (Rs 90 crore).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ami Organics #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.