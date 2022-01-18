MARKET NEWS

AGS Transact Technologies raises Rs 204 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

AGS Transact Technologies IPO | HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, and Resonance Opportunities Fund participated in the anchor book.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST
AGS Transact Technologies is going to raise Rs 680 crore through its public issue which is entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders including promoter

AGS Transact Technologies is going to raise Rs 680 crore through its public issue which is entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders including promoter

 
 
Omni-channel payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies on January 18 raised Rs 204 crore from 17 anchor investors ahead of its IPO slated to open on January 19. This would be the first IPO of 2022. CMS Info Systems was the last IPO of 2021.

The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 1,16,57,141 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 175 per equity share.

Also readAGS Transact Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: Should you subscribe?

Marquee investors invested in the company via anchor book included BNP Paribas Arbitrage - ODI, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Kuber India Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, and Authum Investment and Infrastructure.

Among others, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Abakkus Growth Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, and Resonance Opportunities Fund also participated in the anchor book.

Also readAGS Transact Technologies IPO opens on Wednesday: 10 key things to know about the company

"Out of total allocation to anchor investors, 38.85 lakh equity shares or 33.33 percent of total anchor book were allocated to three domestic mutual funds through total seven schemes," said the company.

AGS Transact Technologies is going to raise Rs 680 crore through its public issue which is entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders including promoter. The price band for the offer, which will close on January 21, has been fixed at Rs 166- Rs 175 per equity share.

The company provides customised products and services comprising ATM (automated teller machine) and CRM (cash recycler machines) outsourcing, cash management, and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services, and mobile wallets.
Tags: #AGS Transact Technologies #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Jan 18, 2022 08:54 pm

