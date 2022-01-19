AGS Transact Technologies IPO subscribed 66% on day 1 so far, retail portion subscribed 92%

AGS Transact Technologies IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The initial public offering of AGS Transact Technologies has received bids for 1.89 crore equity shares against IPO size of 2.86 crore equity shares, a 66 percent subscription on January 19, so far on the first day of bidding. The offer will close on January 21, 2022.

Retail investors have put in bids for 92 percent shares of the reserved portion, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids.

Non-institutional investors have put in bids for 58.04 lakh shares or 94 percent against the allocated numbers of 61,44,578 shares.

It is the first IPO in 2022. The company intends to garner Rs 680 crore through its public issue, of which Rs 204 crore has already been raised from 17 anchor investors on January 18. The allocation of shares to anchor investors was at upper price band.

Also read - AGS Transact Technologies IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 166-175 per equity share.

As it is entirely an offer for sale by selling shareholders including promoters, the company will not receive IPO funds.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

"At the higher price band of Rs 175, the stock is valued at 3.7x FY21/3.8x annualized FY22 book value, similar to its peers like CMS Info Systems (recently listed with decent upmove) trading at 4.4x FY21/3.7x annualized FY22 book value and SIS with multiple business lines trading at 3.7x FY21 book value. The issue is fairly priced in line with peers," says Emkay Research which has assigned subscribe rating.

The brokerage believes AGS provides an opportunity to invest in a cash-cum-digital play from a long-term perspective.

Also read - AGS Transact Technologies IPO opens: 10 key things to know about the company

Key risks would be the loss of ATM business mandate with large bank, Covid-led business disruption and delay in the scale-up of digital payment business, says the brokerage.

Incorporated in 2002, AGS Transact Technologies is one of the largest integrated omni-channel payment solutions providers in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients, as of March 31, 2021.

It provides customised products and services comprising ATM (automated teller machine) and CRM (cash recycler machines) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.