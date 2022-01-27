MARKET NEWS

AGS Transact Technologies IPO share allotment likely today: Check your application status

The shares of AGS Transact will start trading on both BSE and NSE from February 1.

Moneycontrol Research
January 27, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

AGS Transact Tech, an integrated omnichannel payment solutions providers in India, is expected to finalise its IPO share allocation on January 27. The firm received a lukewarm response from investors to its initial public offering last week.

The issue got subscribed 1.68 times as it received bids for 4.82 crore equity shares against offer size of 2.86 crore equity shares on January 21, the final day of bidding. Retail investors and non-institutional investors remained at the forefront as their reserved portions were subscribed 2.46 times and 1.47 times. Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 49 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.

AGS Transact Technologies, which provides digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients, is planning to mop up Rs 680 crore through its public issue that is entirely an offer for sale. The company has already garnered Rs 204 crore through anchor book on January 18. The issue opened on January 19.

Now, all eyes are on the share allocation, which is expected to be finalised today, as per the schedule available in the RHP. Here are two options, through which investors can check their application status:

One option is on the BSE's website

  1. Select Equity in the Issue Type field. Select the Issue Name from the dropdown menu (AGS Transact in this case).

  2. In the next field, enter Application Number then the PAN Number and finally click on the Search button to know the application status.


Alternatively, investors can also check the application status on the IPO register's website (which is Link InTime in this case) by following a few easy steps.

  1. In the Select Company field, click on AGS Transact from the dropdown menu. Investors then have to choose either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID or Account number/IFSC option.

  2. Accordingly enter either the details and then click on the Search button to know whether the shares were allotted to you or not.

After the finalisation of basis of allotment, the company will start the process of refunds on 28 January and equity shares will be credited to eligible investors' demat accounts around 31 January. The shares of AGS Transact will start trading on both BSE and NSE from February 1.
Tags: #AGS Transact Technologies IPO #IPO - News
first published: Jan 27, 2022 09:47 am
