AGS Transact Technologies IPO: Issue fully subscribed, retail portion booked 1.58 times on Day 2

AGS Transact Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) has got a good response, with the Rs 680-crore issue being subscribed 1.01 times by the morning of January 20, the second day of bidding.

Investors have bid for 2.89 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.86 crore equity shares. The portion set aside for retail investors has been subscribed 1.58 times and that of non-institutional investors 1.02 times. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in bids for the offer.

One of the largest integrated omnichannel payment solutions provider in India in terms of providing digital and cash-based solutions to banks and corporate clients, ASG garnered Rs 204 crore from anchor investors on January 18.

The price band for the offer is fixed at Rs 166-175 a share.

"The company being omni-channel integrated payment and cash solutions provider has customer driven portfolio with strong capabilities to develop customised solutions in-house. Company has diversified product portfolio, customer base and revenue streams leading to cross-selling opportunities has long-standing relationships with Technology providers and customers," said Hem Securities.

The company has dedicated in-house infrastructure and technological capabilities with experienced board of directors and senior management. "Hence we recommend 'subscribe' on issue for long term perspective," the brokerage said.

AGS Transact has long-standing relationships with leading global technology providers, such as Diebold Nixdorf and ACI. The company has a cooperation agreement with Diebold Nixdorf under which it assemble ATMs in India.

The company has established relationships with leading Indian financial institutions such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank and RBL Bank, having procured repeat orders from them.

