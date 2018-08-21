AGS Transact Technologies files DRHP, plans to raise Rs 1,000 cr via IPO

AGS Transact Technologies, one of leading providers of end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology in India, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI for initial public offer on August 20.

The company aims to garner Rs 1,000 crore through IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of upto Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale upto Rs 600 crore by promoter Ravi B Goyal & other selling shareholders.

The company may consider a pre-offer placement of upto 50 lakh equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 125 crore.

AGS proposes to utilise fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain loans; and general corporate purposes.

AGS Transact Technologies provides customised products and services comprising ATM outsourcing and cash management, as well as digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

As of March 2018, the company is the second largest company in India in terms of number of ATMs managed, revenue from ATM managed services and number of ATMs provided with cash management services, and the fourth largest company in India in terms of revenue from cash management, as per Ken Research in June 2018.

The book running lead managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, IIFL Holdings, IndusInd Bank and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).