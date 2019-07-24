App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Affle India's Rs 459-cr IPO to open on July 29, price band at Rs 740-745 per share

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of up to 49,53,020 equity shares by Affle Holdings, according to a company statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Rs 459-crore initial public offer (IPO) of mobile marketing company Affle India will open for bidding on July 29 with a price band of Rs 740–745 per equity share.

The issue will close on July 31, 2019, it added.

Close

ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

As on May 31, 2019, the company had 236 full-time employees across offices located in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia) and Dubai (UAE), as per the company's draft red herring prospectus.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Affle India #IPO - Upcoming Issues

