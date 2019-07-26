App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Affle India raises Rs 206 cr from anchor investors

On July 24, Affle India Ltd said it will launch its 459-crore initial public offering from July 29 and has fixed a price band of Rs 740-745 per share. The issue will close on July 31, 2019, according to a company statement.

Mobile marketing firm Affle India on July 26 said it has raised about Rs 206.55 crore from 15 anchor investors by allotting 27,72,483 equity shares at a price of Rs 745, the upper band of its initial issue that opens on July 29.

Among the 15 anchor investors, Abeerden Asian Smaller Companies Investment and Franklin Templeton Investment Funds has subscribed over 3.05 lakh shares each.

Other anchor investors include Goldman Sachs India, Malabar India Fund, among others.

The IPO comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of up to 49,53,020 equity shares by Affle Holdings, according to a statement.

ICICI Securities, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #Affle India #Business #IPO - News #Market news

