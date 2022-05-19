Aether Industries sets price band at Rs 610-642 a share for its IPO

Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries Ltd has set a price band of Rs 610-642 a share for initial public offering. Earlier, the firm said its IPO will open on May 24 for subscription and close on May 26.

The basis of allotment expected on May 31, credit of shares expected on Jun 2 and the firm may be listed on exchanges on June 3.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2.82 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

On the upper end of the price band, the firm will raise around Rs 801 crore.

The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 190 crore will be used to fund proposed greenfield projects in Surat. The firm will also use Rs 138 crore from proceeds to pay debts. The company will use Rs 165 crore for funding working capital requirements.

HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd are the lead managers to the issue.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The firm has two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

The first manufacturing facility is sprawled over approximately 3,500 square metres, including R&D Facilities, analytical sciences laboratories, pilot plant, CRAMS facility and hydrogenation facility. The second facility spans approximately 10,500 square metres and acts as a large-scale manufacturing unit with an installed capacity of 6,096 MT per annum.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, revenue of the firm stood at Rs 442.54 crore as against Rs 334.09 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 82.91 crore versus Rs 48.25 crore last year. As of December 2021, the firm has total debt of Rs 234.73 crore.