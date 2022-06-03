English
    Aether Industries opens at 10 percent premium at Rs 706.15

    Aether Industries IPO was well-received and was subscribed 6.26 times

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    Aether Industries, the specialty chemical manufacturer, made a decent stock market debut on June 3, with the stock opening at Rs 706.15 on the BSE, a premium of 10 percent to its issue price of Rs 642 a share.

    On the National Stock Exchange, the opening price for the stock was Rs 704.

    "The issue was priced at a P/E (price-to-earnings) of 72.30 based on annualised FY22 numbers. However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Long-term investors may accumulate the stock post listing," Aayush Agrawal, senior analyst at Swastika Investmart said.

    Aether, one of the fastest-growing chemical manufacturers in India with a focus on R&D, raised Rs 808 crore through its public issue that got a good response from investors, especially on the institutional side.

    The initial public offering was subscribed 6.26 times during May 24-26 as qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors bought 17.57 times and 2.52 times the allotted quota. The portions set aside for retail investors and employees were fully booked.

    The public offer had a fresh issue of up to Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 181 crore. The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 610-642 a share. The company raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors.

    Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, meet capital expenditure for a proposed greenfield project, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

    Incorporated in January 2013, Aether is a speciality chemical manufacturer focused on advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals.

    It grew at a CAGR of nearly 49.5 percent between fiscals 2019 and 2021.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
