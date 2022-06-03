Aether Industries opens at 10 percent premium at Rs 706.15

Chemicals

Aether Industries, the specialty chemical manufacturer, made a decent stock market debut on June 3, with the stock opening at Rs 706.15 on the BSE, a premium of 10 percent to its issue price of Rs 642 a share.

On the National Stock Exchange, the opening price for the stock was Rs 704.

"The issue was priced at a P/E (price-to-earnings) of 72.30 based on annualised FY22 numbers. However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Long-term investors may accumulate the stock post listing," Aayush Agrawal, senior analyst at Swastika Investmart said.

Aether, one of the fastest-growing chemical manufacturers in India with a focus on R&D, raised Rs 808 crore through its public issue that got a good response from investors, especially on the institutional side.

The initial public offering was subscribed 6.26 times during May 24-26 as qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors bought 17.57 times and 2.52 times the allotted quota. The portions set aside for retail investors and employees were fully booked.

The public offer had a fresh issue of up to Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 181 crore. The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 610-642 a share. The company raised Rs 240 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, meet capital expenditure for a proposed greenfield project, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in January 2013, Aether is a speciality chemical manufacturer focused on advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals.

It grew at a CAGR of nearly 49.5 percent between fiscals 2019 and 2021.

