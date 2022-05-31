Aether Industries IPO share allotment likely today, here is how to check status online

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries is expected to finalise its share allotment for initial public offering on May 31, the third day after closing public issue with decent subscription figures. Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or the website of IPO registrar by following three easy steps.

In case of BSE website,

a) Select 'Equity' and issue name ' Aether Industries Limited'

b) Enter 'Application number' or 'PAN number'

c) Finally check box (I'm not a robot), and click on 'search' button

On the IPO registrar's website,

a) Select company 'Aether Industries Limited - IPO'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN number', or 'Application number', or DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC.

c) Finally click on 'Submit' button.

After the share allotment finalisation, the company will credit refunds in the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by June 1 and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors by June 2.

Aether Industries will make its grand debut on the BSE and NSE on June 3 as per schedule available in the prospectus.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

Aether shares traded at a premium of around Rs 15-20 in the grey market or unlisted market, an official trading platform for IPO shares, analysts said, adding that the listing premium could be moderate compared to issue price of Rs 642 per share.

The maiden public issue saw a decent subscription of 6.26 times last week, garnering bids for 5.85 crore equity shares against the offer size of 93.56 lakh equity shares.

Qualified institutional buyers seemed to be bullish on the specialty chemical segment as they had bought shares 17.57 times the allotted quota, and non-institutional investors bid 2.52 times the portion set aside for them.

The reserved portion of retail investors and employees were subscribed 1.14 times and 1.06 times, respectively.

Also read - Cogent E-Services gets Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO

Aether, a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals, has raised Rs 808 crore through its public issue that consisted a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 181 crore.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repaying of debts, greenfield project, and working capital requirements besides general corporate purposes.