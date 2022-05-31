English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Aether Industries IPO share allotment likely today, here is how to check status online

    Aether Industries will make its grand debut on the BSE and NSE on June 3 as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    May 31, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST
    Chemicals

    Chemicals

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries is expected to finalise its share allotment for initial public offering on May 31, the third day after closing public issue with decent subscription figures. Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or the website of IPO registrar by following three easy steps.

    In case of BSE website,

    a) Select 'Equity' and issue name ' Aether Industries Limited'

    b) Enter 'Application number' or 'PAN number'

    c) Finally check box (I'm not a robot), and click on 'search' button

    Close

    Related stories

    On the IPO registrar's website,

    a) Select company 'Aether Industries Limited - IPO'

    b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN number', or 'Application number', or DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC.

    c) Finally click on 'Submit' button.

    After the share allotment finalisation, the company will credit refunds in the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by June 1 and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors by June 2.

    Aether Industries will make its grand debut on the BSE and NSE on June 3 as per schedule available in the prospectus.

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    Aether shares traded at a premium of around Rs 15-20 in the grey market or unlisted market, an official trading platform for IPO shares, analysts said, adding that the listing premium could be moderate compared to issue price of Rs 642 per share.

    The maiden public issue saw a decent subscription of 6.26 times last week, garnering bids for 5.85 crore equity shares against the offer size of 93.56 lakh equity shares.

    Qualified institutional buyers seemed to be bullish on the specialty chemical segment as they had bought shares 17.57 times the allotted quota, and non-institutional investors bid 2.52 times the portion set aside for them.

    The reserved portion of retail investors and employees were subscribed 1.14 times and 1.06 times, respectively.

    Also read - Cogent E-Services gets Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO

    Aether, a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals, has raised Rs 808 crore through its public issue that consisted a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 181 crore.

    The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for repaying of debts, greenfield project, and working capital requirements besides general corporate purposes.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Aether Industries #IPO - News
    first published: May 31, 2022 04:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.