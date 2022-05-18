Aether Industries IPO opens on May 24

Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) will open on May 24 for subscription and close two days later.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.82 million shares by its shareholders and promoters.

Of the proceeds, Rs 190 crore will be used to fund greenfield projects in Surat, Rs 138 crore to pay debts and Rs 165 crore for funding working capital requirements, the company has said.

HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd are the lead managers to the issue.

Shares are expected to be credited on June 2 and the firm may list on exchanges the next day.

Aether Industries is focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The firm has two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Manufacturing facility 1 is an approximately 3,500 square meters facility including R&D Facilities, analytical sciences laboratories, Pilot Plant, CRAMS facility and hydrogenation facility. Manufacturing facility 2 spans approximately 10,500 square meters and acts as a large-scale manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 6,096 MT per annum.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the firm's revenue stood at Rs 442.54 crore against Rs 334.09 crore a year ago. Net profit for the period was Rs 82.91 crore versus Rs 48.25 crore in the previous year. As of December 2021, the firm had a total debt of Rs 234.73 crore.





