Aeroflex Industries to launch IPO on August 21

Aeroflex Industries IPO anchor book will open on August 18

Aeroflex Industries, the metallic flexible flow solution products maker, has decided to open its initial public offering (IPO) on August 21. The price band is yet to be announced by the firm.

The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 162 crore by the company and an offer for sale of 1.75 crore equity shares by the listed promoter Sat Industries.

The offer included a reservation of up to 5 lakh equity shares for the shareholders of the holding company.

The offer will close on August 23, while the bidding for the anchor book will take place for a day on August 18, a day before the issue opening.

The anchor book is a part of qualified institutional buyers who have 50 percent reservation in the IPO. Up to 15 percent is reserved for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) and the remaining 35 percent is for retail investors.

The flexible hose manufacturer will be utilising the fresh issue proceeds for repaying debt, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

As per the draft red herring prospectus filed in March this year, promoters SAT Industries had owned 92.18 percent shareholding in Aeroflex and 6.52 percent shares were held by another promoter Italica Global FZC. The remaining 1 percent is with the public.

Before filing the red herring prospectus with the RoC, Sat Industries in May and June this year sold its 86.95 lakh equity shares to a few investors including Ashish Kacholia (2.03 percent of total paid-up equity), Bengal Finance and Investment (2.03 percent), Carnelian Structural Shift Fund (1.1 percent), Jagdish N Master (1.14 percent), and Rosy Blue (India 1 percent), at a price of Rs 87.56 per share. As a result, the total fundraising by Sat Industries was Rs 76.13 crore.

The flexible flow solutions provider, which earned more than 80 percent of business via exporting to over 80 countries, has recorded 9.6 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 30.15 crore for the year ended March FY23, with revenue during the same period rising 11.9 percent to Rs 269.5 crore and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increasing 15.7 percent to Rs 54.03 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 66 bps YoY to 20.05 percent during the last financial year.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the merchant banker for the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar of the offer.