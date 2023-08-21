Aeroflex Industries raises Rs 103.7 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Aeroflex Industries plans to utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying certain borrowings and working capital requirements.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mumbai-based flexible flow solutions provider Aeroflex Industries has mopped up Rs 103.68 crore from 15 anchor investors on August 21, ahead of the IPO launch.

The 15 investors that participated in the anchor book included Nippon Life, Invesco, Winro Commercial India, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, Bank of India Mutual Fund, Quatum State Investment Fund, Societe Generale, and Universal Sompo General Insurance Company.

"We have finalised the allocation of 95,99,980 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 108 per equity share," the metallic flexible flow solution products said in its filing to exchanges.

The company further said out of the total allocation of 95.99 lakh shares to anchor investors, 52.78 lakh shares were allocated to four domestic mutual funds through nine schemes.

Also read: Aeroflex Industries IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before buying shares

Aeroflex Industries will open its Rs 351-crore public issue on August 22, with a price band of Rs 102-108 per share. The offer will close on August 24.

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 162 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares by promoter entity Sat Industries.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying certain borrowings, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and acquisitions.

Click Here To Read All IPO News

This would be the fifth public issue launching in the current month after SBFC Finance, Concord Biotech, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Pyramid Technoplast.