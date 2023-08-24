Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 90.24 times on final day

Aeroflex Industries IPO gets massive response from investors

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Rs 351-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries continued to get a good response on August 24 as well, the final day of bidding, with the issue subscribed 90.24 times.

Investors had bid for 209.52 crore equity shares against the offer size of 2.32 crore, with the company probably enjoying the first-mover advantage in the flexible flow solutions industry. Healthy financial performance and improved debt-to-equity ratio also boosted investor confidence, analysts said.

High networth individuals bought 124.84 times their reserved portion, which is 15 percent of the IPO. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who had 50 percent of the IPO set aside for them, had bid 175.66 times their quota.

Retail investors subscribed 31.54 times their allotted quota. Thirty-five percent of the shares have been set aside for retail investors.

Around 5 lakh shares have been allotted to the shareholders of Sat Industries, which is the promoter of Aeroflex. The portion has been subscribed 27.78 times.

The initial public offer, which opened on August 22, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 189 crore by promoter Sat Industries. It subscribed 21.1 times on the second day of bidding.

Also read Moneycontrol's Research Note on Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO

The Mumbai-based metallic flexible flow solution products maker intends to mobilise Rs 351 crore through the IPO at the upper end of price band of Rs 102-108.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 189 crore by promoter Sat Industries.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for repaying debt amounting to Rs 32 crore and meet working capital requirements of Rs 84 crore. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions.

Also read: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opens on September 4

Aeroflex provides flexible flow solutions to a spectrum of industries for controlled flow of all forms of substances including air, liquid and solid. It exports products to more than 80 countries including Europe, USA, and others.