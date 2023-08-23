Aeroflex Industries IPO booked 14.86 times on second day of bidding

All categories of investors showed great interest in Aeroflex Industries IPO

Investors seem to be bullish on flexible flow solution products maker Aeroflex Industries as the public issue received bids for 34.49 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.32 crores. This led to a 14.86 times booking for the IPO on August 23, the second day of bidding.

All categories of investors showed great interest in the IPO, with high net-worth individuals buying 33.17 times the allocated quota, and retail investors 14.24 times the portion set aside for them.

Shareholders of the promoter Sat Industries have bid 7.3 times the reserved portion, which is 5 lakh shares of the total offer size, while the part set aside for qualified institutional buyers, which is 50 percent of IPO size, was subscribed 2.22 times.

The Mumbai-based company has reserved 15 percent issue portion for high net-worth individuals and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The Rs 351-crore public issue was subscribed 6.72 times on debut on August 22.

The offer comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 162 crore by the company, which will be used for repaying debts, meeting working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and on acquisitions.

The rest of the IPO portion is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 189 crore by promoter Sat Industries.

The price band for the offer is set at Rs 102-108 per share. The post-issue market capitalisation of the company is estimated at Rs 1,400 crore at the higher price band.

Aeroflex Industries has showed significant growth in earnings in the past years, with the profit posting a CAGR of 86 percent in FY20-23 to Rs 30.1 crore in FY23 and revenue averaging a growth rate of 23.1 percent during the same period to Rs 269.5 crore in FY23.

The company does not have comparable peer in the listed space in India. Hence, the first move advantage may be one of reasons for robust response to the IPO.