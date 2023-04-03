 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aeroflex Industries files draft IPO papers to raise Rs 350 crore from listing

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Aeroflex Industries Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise around Rs 350 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 160 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 190 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS comprises up to 12.3 million shares by Sat Industries Ltd and up to 5.2 million shares by Italica Global FZC. Sat Industries holds 92.18 percent stake, while Italica Global FZC has 6.52 percent holding in the company.

Proceeds from the issue worth Rs 35 crore will be used to repay debt and Rs 84 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the sole lead manager to the issue.

Aeroflex is a manufacturer and supplier of eco-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products that serve both domestic and international markets. Its products are exported to over 80 countries, including the USA and Europe, among others.