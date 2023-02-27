 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adnoc Gas raises IPO size to about $2.5 billion on high demand

Reuters
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

ADNOC made the decision to increase the stake in the ADNOC Gas offering "based on significant investor demand across all tranches," it said in a statement.

(Image: ADNOC)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) will increase the stake in its gas business being offered in an initial public offering to 5% from 4%, the state oil giant said on Monday.

The decision was also made to create a "supportive trading environment for the company’s stock post-admission," it added.

As a result, the retail tranche has been increased from 10% to 12% of the offering.