MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC gets SEBI's go-ahead to float IPO

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale, wherein two promoters — Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments — will divest their stake in the asset management firm, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has received capital markets regulator SEBI’s approval to raise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale, wherein two promoters — Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments — will divest their stake in the asset management firm, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The IPO of up to 3.88 crore equity shares comprises an offer for sale of up to 28.51 lakh equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and up to 3.6 crore equity shares by Sun Life AMC.

The asset management company, which had filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in April, obtained the final "observation" letter from the regulator on August 5, an update with the markets watchdog showed on Monday.

In market parlance, observation of SEBI is a kind of its go-ahead to float the public issue.

Close

Related stories

Based on the average industry price earning ratio, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,500-2,000 crore, merchant banking sources said.

The proposed sale of equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada.

Asset management firms like Nippon Life India Asset Management, HDFC AMC and UTI AMC are already listed on the stock exchanges.

Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, the fourth largest fund house, had average assets under management of Rs 2.7 lakh crore as of March quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) Limited are the merchant bankers to the issue.

Earlier in June, SEBI had kept the proposed initial share-sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in "abeyance”.

However, the regulator had not disclosed the reason for the same.
PTI
Tags: #Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC #Business #IPO - News #Market news #SEBI
first published: Aug 9, 2021 06:30 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.