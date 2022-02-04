MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Adani Wilmar to list on February 8, m-cap at Rs 30,000 crore as issue priced at upper end of band

    Adani Wilmar IPO | At the upper price band, the company is valued at Rs 29,898.57 crore, the market capitalisation

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
    Adani Wilmar IPO

    Adani Wilmar IPO

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group (Singapore), has fixed a price of Rs 230 a share, the upper end of the Rs 218-230 price band, for its initial public offering (IPO). The shares will list on the bourses on February 8.

    The offer, which witnessed strong response from investors, closed for subscription on January 31. It saw a 17.37 times subscription as non-institutional investors were at the forefront with bids 56.3 times the allotted quota.

    The participation from shareholders, too, was strong as their portion was subscribed 33.33 times and that of employees was booked 51 percent. Qualified institutional investors and non-institutional investors also supported the issue, buying shares 5.73 times and 3.92 times the portion set aside for them, respectively.

    At the upper end of the price band, the company’s market capitalisation is valued at Rs 29,898.57 crore.

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    Close

    Related stories

    The FMCG food company raised Rs 3,600 crore through its issue. The final amount received by the company after deducting issue expenses is Rs 3,471.48 crore, which will be utilised for capital expenditure, repaying debts, and strategic acquisitions and investments, besides general corporate purposes.

    In the grey market, Adani Wilmar shares traded at a premium of Rs 30-35 or 13-15 percent over the final issue price of Rs 230 a share, or a price of Rs 260-265 per share, as per IPO Watch and IPO Central.

    Also read: Harsha Engineers International refiles draft papers, to raise Rs 755 crore via IPO

    Adani Wilmar offers primary kitchen commodities, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar, operating 22 plants in 10 states. Its branded products accounted for approximately 73 percent of the edible oil and food and FMCG sales volume for financial year 2021.

    Fortune, the company’s flagship brand, is the largest selling edible oil brand in India.

    Also read: LIC may outgrow RIL with $272-billion market cap after listing
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Wilmar #IPO - News
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 06:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.