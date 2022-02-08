Adani Wilmar spikes 13% on debut, what should investors do now?

Adani Wilmar Stock Gains

Adani Wilmar, the FMCG food company owned equally by Adani Group and Wilmar International, made a weak debut but immediately recovered to trade well above its issue price on February 8 despite nervousness and volatility in the market.

Most experts advised investors to hold the stock for the long term citing the attractive valuations compared to peers, and healthy financials with strong return ratios and brand recall.

The stock opened lower at Rs 221 against the issue price of Rs 230,but immediately rallied to Rs 265.20 intraday. It was quoting at Rs 265.20, up 15.30 percent over the initial public offering (IPO) price, with a market capitalisation of Rs 34,467.48 crore, on the BSE.

Adani Wilmar mobilised Rs 3,600 crore through its public issue, of which net proceeds of Rs 3,471.48 crore will be utilised for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities and developing new manufacturing facilities, repaying debt, and strategic acquisitions and investments, besides general corporate purposes.

“Long-term investors and investors looking to buy the stock on the listing day can consider holding and buying this stock, respectively, given its wide distribution, healthy financials, strong brand recall, increasing reach and household consumption,” said Likhita Chepa, senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research. “Its prospects appear to be optimistic over the long term.”

For short-term investors, Chepa said they can hold the stock and book profits at 30 to 40 percent premium over the issue price (Rs 290-300).

Prashanth Tapse, vice-president (research) at Mehta Equities, also advised allotted investors to hold on to the stock considering the long-term play as the market always rewards a player who has the high growth potential. “If investors wish to add Adani Wilmar on listing day, they can accumulate keeping a long-term vision,” he added.

Tapse feels investors get an opportunity to be part of India’s fastest growing FMCG and packaged food company focused on essential kitchen commodities for Indian consumers. With changing lifestyles and increasing preference for branded and packaged foods, Adani Wilmar is well placed to tap the growth in organized retail, he said.

Incorporated in 1999 as a joint venture between Adani Group and the Wilmar Group and as an FMCG food company, Adani Wilmar offers most of the essential kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar.

Its portfolio of products are divided into three categories—edible oil, packaged food and FMCG, and industry essentials. Its flagship brand Fortune is the largest selling oil brand in India.

“The company’s focus on growth of FMCG and packaged food business and shift to value-added products will result in increasing market share and expansion of margins. It benefits from its parentage, leveraging the in-depth understanding of local markets, extensive experience in domestic trading and advanced logistics network,” said Mohit Nigam, head, portfolio management service, at Hem Securities who advised investors to hold the stock for the long term for good returns, citing the company’s product portfolio.

Adani Wilmar recorded healthy growth in its earnings. It clocked an impressive 58 percent growth in consolidated profit for the financial year ended March 2021 at Rs 727.65 crore and 25 percent growth in revenue at Rs 37,090.42 crore compared with the previous financial year. In FY20, profit grew 22.72 percent to Rs 460.87 crore and revenue by 3 percent to Rs 29,657 crore over FY19.

Even in the first half of FY22 ended September 30, 2021, the company reported strong financials. Profit spiked 23.66 percent to Rs 357.13 crore and revenue surged 53.65 percent to Rs 24,874.52 crore compared with the six-month period ended September 30, 2020.

Astha Jain, senior research analyst at Hem Securities, recommended short-term investors to partially book profits while long-term ones can hold the stock as the company has differentiated and diversified product portfolio with market-leading brands.

"Also, the company is one of India’s leading consumer product companies with leadership in edible oil and packaged food business along with strong raw material sourcing capabilities and integrated business model with well-established operational infrastructure and strong manufacturing capabilities,” she said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.