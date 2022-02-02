Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment expected tomorrow; check grey market premium, listing date

Adani Wilmar IPO

FMCG food company Adani Wilmar is expected to finalise the share allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) on February 3, a date long awaited by investors who participated in the offer during January 27-31, 2022.

The Rs 3,600-crore public issue had received good response from investors except its employees, as it was subscribed 17.37 times, garnering bids for 212.87 crore equity shares against offer size of 12.25 crore equity shares.

Non-institutional investors provided the maximum support to the issue as their reserved portion saw 56.30 times subscription.

The portion allotted for qualified institutional investors and retail investors were subscribed 5.73 times and 3.92 times, respectively.

It was a complete fresh issue by the company. After deducting the issue related expenses, the net proceeds came in at Rs 3,471.48 crore which will be utilised for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities and developing new manufacturing facilities, repaying of debts, and funding strategic acquisitions and investments.

The price band for the offer was Rs 218-230 per share. It was the second public issue in the current year, after AGS Transact Technologies.

Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group (Singapore), owns portfolio of products spans across three categories - edible oil, packaged food and FMCG, and industry essentials. A significant majority of its sales pertain to branded products accounting for approximately 73 percent of edible oil and food and FMCG sales volume for the financial year 2021.

Here is how to check the allotment status?

Investors who participated in the offer can check their share allotment status either on the website of BSE or IPO registrar.

In case of BSE website, investors have to follow these three easy steps:-

a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Adani Wilmar Limited'

b) Enter 'application number' and 'PAN number'

c) Check box (I'm not a robot) and finally click on 'search' button to know the application status.

Alternatively, the share allotment can also be checked on IPO registrar's website:-

a) Select company name 'Adani Wilmar Limited'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'PAN', or 'Application Number', or 'DP Client ID'

c) Finally click on 'search' button to know status.

After the allotment, unsuccessful investors will get money back into their bank accounts by January 4 and equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by February 7.

The trading in equity shares on the BSE and NSE will commence with effect from February 8.

Adani Wilmar shares were available at a price of Rs 260-270 in the grey market as per the IPO Watch and IPO Central. This resulted in to a grey market premium of Rs 30-40 or 13-17 percent over expected final issue price of Rs 230 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.