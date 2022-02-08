Adani Wilmar climbs 15% on debut day despite market volatility

Adani Wilmar | The company made its debut on the bourses on February 8. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 230 per share.

Adani Wilmar share settled with double-digit gains despite volatility in the market on the listing day on February 8, driven by reasonable valuations and healthy financials.

The stock closed at the day's high of Rs 265.20 on the BSE, with 15.30 percent gains and market capitalisation of Rs 34,467.48 crore. The opening price at Rs 221 was lower than its issue price of Rs 230 but it immediately rebounded and stayed in positive terrain for the rest of the session.

On the National Stock Exchange, it gained 16.63 percent to close at Rs 268.25. It touched an intraday high of Rs 271.25 and low of Rs 227.

Adani Wilmar traded with volume of 13.55 crore equity shares on NSE and 75.10 lakh shares on the BSE.

The FMCG company opened its public issue for subscription from January 27 to 31, 2022 and moped up Rs 3,600 crore. The funds will be utilised for expansion of manufacturing facilities, setting up of new units, repaying debt, funding acquisitions and investments and general corporate purposes.

The price band for the offer was Rs 218-230 a share.

The company offers most of the kitchen essentials, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar, and a diverse range of industry essentials including oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives, and de-oiled cakes. Its flagship brand Fortune is the largest selling edible oil brand in India.

