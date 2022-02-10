MARKET NEWS

    Adani Wilmar among top 100 most valuable publicly traded firms in India

    The stock now has 95th rank among all listed firms with a market cap of around Rs50000 crore. Its m-cap is now higher than Bharat Electronics, Biocon Ltd, L&T Technology Services, Bosch, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Asset Management Co, ABB India, Page Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics and Star Health Allied Insurance.

    Moneycontrol Research
    February 10, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Adani Wilmar Ltd has become one of the top 100 most valuable publicly traded firms in India after the company's shares surged over 65% in the last three sessions.

    The stock extended its gains for the third straight session on February 10. During the day, the stock surged nearly 20% to hit a fresh high of Rs 381 per share. The stock hit a 20% upper circuit for the third session in a and advanced 65.65% from its issue price of Rs 230 a share.

    Analysts say on FY22 annualized financials, the IPO is valued at 19x EV/EBITDA, 0.6x EV/sales and 44.6x P/E. The IPO is available at 53x trailing twelve months PE versus the industry average of 67x TTM PE, which is a discount of 21%.

    The stock now has 95th rank among all listed firms with a market cap of around Rs 50,000 crore. Its m-cap is now higher than Bharat Electronics, Biocon Ltd, L&T Technology Services, Bosch, Tata Elxsi, HDFC Asset Management Co, ABB India, Page Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics and Star Health Allied Insurance.

    "Adani Wilmar has brand leadership in the Edible Oil segment with Fortune brand where it holds a clear low-cost advantage over others as seen by its wafer-thin margins. The company is slowly transforming into a complete FMCG company with the push into FMCG and other sub allied categories to get a higher share of the kitchen and house spending. The company's IPO was priced at 0.6x P/S FY22A sales and 37x P/E FY22A EPS. With the 50%+ rise in stock price, it now trades at 0.9x price to sales and 57x P/E", said Aditya Kondawar, COO, JST Investments.

    Adani Wilmar is the largest player in branded edible oil, with 25% of India’s refining capacity, and has 2x market share of the next competitor. The company’s market share increased from 17% in FY20 to 18.3% in FY21, and it believes that there is great opportunity to increase it further on the back of a strong brand equity and fragmented nature of the branded market.
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 10:08 am
