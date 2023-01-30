 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterprises FPO sees 3% subscription on second day of bidding

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 30, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

The flagship company of Adani Group plans to use issue proceeds for some green hydrogen projects, improving airport facilities and building expressways

Gautam Adani.

The Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) by Adani Enterprises has managed to garner bids for 1.39 million shares against its offer size of 45.5 million shares, representing 3 percent subscription so far on January 30, the second day of the sale.

Retail investors remained at the forefront, buying 4 percent of their allotted quota, followed by high networth individuals, who subscribed to 4 percent of the portion set aside for them.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) bought 4,576 shares of the 12.8 million shares reserved for them.

Days before the issue opened, on January 25, anchor investors, a part of the qualified institutional buyers had subscribed nearly Rs 6,000 crore worth of shares.