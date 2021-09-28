business ABSL AMC says IPO reasonably priced, Birla brand backing a boost Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is set to launch on 29 September at a price band of Rs 695-712/share, which values the company around 20,000 crores. ABSL AMC’s MD & CEO, A Balasubramanian tells Moneycontrol that the IPO is reasonably priced for shareholders to get returns on their investments. He also says that Birla brand backing gives a big boost to the company.