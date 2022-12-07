Abans Holdings sets IPO price band at Rs 256-270

Abans Holdings, a financial services subsidiary of the Abans Group, has fixed the price band for its public issue at Rs 256-270 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on December 12 and will close on December 15.

The anchor book will open for a day on December 9.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 90 lakh shares by promoter and founder Abhishek Bansal, who is also the chairman and managing director of the company.

The proceeds will be used to augment the capital base of the NBFC subsidiary (Abans Finance) to meet future capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

Abans Holdings provides NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, and depositary services.

It also provides asset management, investment advisory and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth clients. It has active businesses in six countries across the Eastern Continents, including Hong Kong, the UK, UAE, China, Mauritius and India.

The financial services firm recorded 35 percent growth in profit for FY22, compared to previous year, but revenue fell significantly by 52 percent to Rs 638.63 crore in the same period.

For five months period ended August 2022, profit came in at Rs 29.7 crore on revenue at Rs 285 crore.

Aryaman Financial Services is the only merchant banker to the public issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the offer.