 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Abans Holdings IPO to open on December 12

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Abans Holdings IPO | The 1.28-crore share offer comprises a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 90 lakh shares by promoter and founder Abhishek Bansal

Abans Holdings IPO

Abans Holdings, the financial services subsidiary of the Abans Group, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on December 12. The price band for the offer, which will close on December 15, is expected to be announced later this week.

The 1.28-crore share offer comprises a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 90 lakh shares by promoter and founder Abhishek Bansal, who is also the chairman and the managing director.

After the IPO, the promoter shareholding will fall to 72 percent from 97.4 percent.

The company has reserved 60 percent of the issue size for retail investors, 30 percent for high-networth individuals (non-institutional investors) and the remaining 10 percent for qualified institutional buyers.

Also read: Sula Vineyards set for IPO launch on December 12

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be use to augment the capital base of the NBFC subsidiary Abans Finance and for general corporate purposes, the red herring prospectus (RHP) says.