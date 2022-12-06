Abans Holdings IPO to open on December 12

Abans Holdings IPO

Abans Holdings, the financial services subsidiary of the Abans Group, is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on December 12. The price band for the offer, which will close on December 15, is expected to be announced later this week.

The 1.28-crore share offer comprises a fresh issue of 38 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 90 lakh shares by promoter and founder Abhishek Bansal, who is also the chairman and the managing director.

After the IPO, the promoter shareholding will fall to 72 percent from 97.4 percent.

The company has reserved 60 percent of the issue size for retail investors, 30 percent for high-networth individuals (non-institutional investors) and the remaining 10 percent for qualified institutional buyers.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be use to augment the capital base of the NBFC subsidiary Abans Finance and for general corporate purposes, the red herring prospectus (RHP) says.

Abans Holdings, which started with commodities trading, now operates a diversified global financial services business, providing non-banking finance company (NBFC) services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, and depositary services.

It also provides asset management, investment advisory and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth clients, the document says.

It has businesses in India, Hong Kong, the UK, the UAE, China and Mauritius.

The financial services firm recorded a 35 percent growth in profit at Rs 61.97 crore for FY22 but revenue fell by 52 percent to Rs 638.63 crore in the same period.

"Despite economic contraction caused by the pandemic and reduction in total income, restated profit after tax has grown at a CAGR of 25.71 percent during FY20-FY22," Abans Holdings said in the RHP.

For the five-month period ended August 30, 2022, profit came in at Rs 29.7 crore on revenue at Rs 285 crore.

Aryaman Financial Services is the merchant banker to the public issue and Bigshare Services the registrar to the offer.

Abans Holdings’ offer will go head to head with that of India’s largest wine maker Sula Vineyards.

As reported by Moneycontrol, Sula Vineyards’ IPO will be open for bidding from December 12 to 14.

"Sula Vineyards is looking to raise around Rs 950 crores to Rs 1,000 crs via the IPO which consists solely of an OFS component," a source told Moneycontrol.

Sula Vineyards is considered a "category creator" and once the listing plans fructify, it would arguably be the first IPO in India by a pure play wine manufacturer.