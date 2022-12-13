Abans Holdings IPO subscribed 24%, QIB portion fully booked on day two

Representative image

The public issue of Abans Holdings is yet to receive full subscription on the second day of bidding but qualified institutional buyers have bought all the shares reserved for them.

The offer has garnered bids for 30.91 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.28 crore shares, getting subscribed 24 percent.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers is fully subscribed, while retail investors have bid for 17 percent of the allotted quota and high networth individuals 13 percent.

The company has reserved 60 percent of the offer for retail investors, the maximum amongst all categories. Qualified institutional buyers will have 10 percent quota and the remaining 30 percent for high networth individuals.

Incorporated in 2009, Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of the Abans Group, intends to mobilise Rs 345.60 crore via public issue comprising a fresh issue of Rs 102.6 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 243 crore by promoter Abhishek Bansal.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 15, has been fixed at Rs 256-270 per share.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for augmentation of capital base of its subsidiary Abans Finance.

We have total four IPOs in the month of December including Abans Holdings. Sula Vineyards and Landmark Cars are opened for subscription, while KFin Technologies is likely to be launched next week.