 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Abans Holdings IPO subscribed 10% so far on Day 1 | 10 key things to know

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

A part of the money raised by the fresh issue will be used for investment in a subsidiary, Non-Banking Financial Company Abans Finance, for augmenting its capital base to meet future requirements. The balance amount will be set apart for general corporate purposes. The offer for sale money will go to selling shareholder Abhishek Bansal.

Abans Holdings IPO

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of financial services company Abans Holdings received bids for 12.92 lakh shares against the 12.8 million shares on offer to investors to be subscribed 10 percent on December 12, the opening day.

Retail investors led the bidding with 11 percent subscription, and high networth individuals bought 11 percent of their allotted quota. Qualified institutional investors are yet to show their interest in the IPO.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the IPO

1) IPO Dates

The offer opened for subscription on December 12 will close on December 15, 2022.

2) Price Band