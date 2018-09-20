Aavas Financiers plans to raise Rs 1,734 crore through IPO

Housing finance company Aavas Financiers is planning to raise around Rs 1,734 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), an official said Thursday.

The IPO will open on September 25 and will close on September 27, Ghanshyam Rawat, chief financial officer of Aavas Financiers, said at a press conference.

The price-band of the shares has been fixed at Rs 818-821. The company has 186 branches in 92 districts across eight states and aims to expand branches to 300 in next three years, he added.

The company operates in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and NCR.