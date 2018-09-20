App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aavas Financiers plans to raise Rs 1,734 crore through IPO

The IPO will open on September 25 and will close on September 27, Ghanshyam Rawat, chief financial officer of Aavas Financiers, said at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Housing finance company Aavas Financiers is planning to raise around Rs 1,734 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), an official said Thursday.

The IPO will open on September 25 and will close on September 27, Ghanshyam Rawat, chief financial officer of Aavas Financiers, said at a press conference.

The price-band of the shares has been fixed at Rs 818-821. The company has 186 branches in 92 districts across eight states and aims to expand branches to 300 in next three years, he added.

The company operates in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and NCR.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 08:07 pm

tags #Aavas Financiers #Business #India #IPO - News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.