 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

4 IPOs to hit Dalal Street on March 31 as FY23 draws to a close

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

These four companies are looking to raise more than Rs 100 crore worth of funds when they open IPOs for subscription on the last day of the financial year 2022-23

Overall public equity fundraising in India also decreased by 56% to ₹76,076 crore in 2022-23 from ₹1,73,728 crore in 2021-22.

The coming Friday, after a day of holiday, is going to be busy for the primary market in the SME segment as we will have four IPOs being launched for bidding on March 31. The market will remain shut on March 30 for Ram Navami.

More than Rs 100 crore worth of funds is going to be raised by these four companies. Of these, MOS Utility and Infinium Pharmachem will be launched from the NSE Emerge platform and other two, Exhicon Events Media Solutions and Sancode Technologies, will open on the BSE SME segment.

MOS Utility, the digital products and services provider, is the largest amongst them, mobilising nearly Rs 50 crore via SME IPO. The 65.74 lakh shares IPO comprises fresh issue of 57.74 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 8 lakh shares.

The company has fixed price band for the IPO at Rs 72-76 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares