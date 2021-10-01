3i Group-backed BVG India, country’s largest pure-play facility management firm, files for Rs 1,200-1,300 crore IPO

BVG India Ltd, the country’s largest pure-play facility management player, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 crores via an IPO, industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

On September 10, 2020, Moneycontrol was the first to report the listing plans of the Pune based Bharat Vikas Group firm which is backed by British private equity player 3i Group.

The move comes at a time when the share prices of its listed peers Quess Corp, Team Lease Services and SIS have rallied in the last few months as customers shifted to formal players in the Covid-19 era. BVG India counts Indian Railways, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Tata Group , Hindustan Unilever and Accenture among its clients.

“ The filing of the draft papers has been done. The IPO is a combination of primary and secondary issue of shares,” said one of the persons cited above.

A second person said, “A listing will facilitate a partial exit for the investor 3i Group, help to reduce debt and some of the proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.” This person added that ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities & JM Financial are the investment banks working on the issue.

The cleaning drive and gradual move back to office from “work from home” mode will help the segment to come back strongly according to a third person who spoke to Moneycontrol. A launch of the offer was likely in December 2021 or Q1CY22, sources added.

A fourth person also confirmed the filing of draft papers by BVG India.

All the four persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not connect with BVG India Ltd and the i-banks for an immediate comment. An email query has been sent to the firm.

3i, an international investor in private equity, infrastructure and debt management, picked up a minority stake of around 27 percent in BVG India from earlier investor Kotak Private Equity Group in March 2011.

A CLOSER LOOK AT BVG INDIA AND ITS PEERS

BVG India is an integrated services player and provides total facility management services along with mechanised housekeeping, landscaping and gardening, logistics and transportation, solid waste management, sewage treatment and civil and electrical services. It also provides emergency ambulance services. Its FY20 annual revenues were around Rs 2,000 crores.

The firm started in 1997 as a housekeeping company with 8 people and a single client. It is now India’s largest integrated services company employing over 75000 people, serving more than 850 customers in 70 cities across 22 states, according to its website.

BVG India competes with players like Sodexo India and its listed peers SIS, Team Lease Services and Quess Corp which operate in the facility management services segment, also deal with HR services, technology solutions , security and cash logistics. In the last six months, the share prices of SIS, Team Lease Services and Quess Corp have risen by 24.6 per cent, 21.93 per cent and 32.37 per cent respectively.

In 2016, ICICI Ventures backed TeamLease Services Ltd and Fairfax Financial Holdings-funded Quess Corp Ltd raised Rs 420 crore and Rs 400 crore from their respective IPOs. SIS got listed in the following year.

According to global market research firm Technavio, the facility management services market in India is poised to grow by $14.98 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.