Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Backed by a Chinese firm, Gland Pharma, gets IPO nod from SEBI

If the listing plans fructify, it would also mark the first major IPO by an Indian company that has a Chinese parent.

Moneycontrol News

Hyderabad-based injectable drugs maker Gland Pharma has received a crucial nod from market regulator SEBI to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore.

This will be the first pharma company to register for IPO in the Indian bourses this year.

What can be expected of this IPO? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Fosun #Gland Pharma #India #IPO #IPO - News #video

