Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

161 IPOs garner $5.52 bn till November in 2018: Report

At the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, there were only two IPOs in fourth quarter of this calendar year, compared with nine and three in fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively, said EY India IPO Trends: Q4 2018 report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Indian stock exchanges ranked second globally in terms of number of initial public offerings (IPOs), raising USD 5.52 billion from 161 offerings till November this year, according to a report.

A similar trend was witnessed in the small and medium enterprise (SME) market. There were eight IPOs in fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 31 and 42 in fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively, showing a drop of 74 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively, it said.

Industrial sector -- construction and engineering -- was the most active in terms of number of IPOs, whereas the financial services sector was at the top in terms of issue proceeds.

"IPO activities in India dropped significantly in Q4 as compared to the last quarter on account of market corrections and various other domestic and global factors. Companies are adopting a 'wait-and-watch' policy and at the same time, preparing and filing DRHP with the regulator, to launch their IPOs immediately when the timing is right," said Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY India.

According to the report, the drop in IPOs could be attributed to reasons such as significant corrections in the stock markets in mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Further, the amount of volatility has increased due to uncertainties around global growth compounded by the ongoing US-China trade wars, it said.

In addition, there are a number of macroeconomic factors which are contributing uncertainties such as liquidity crises among non-bank lenders in India triggered by defaults done by a leading infrastructure finance company IL&FS and currency volatility (depreciation of the rupee), the report added.

"Overall, we expect IPO candidates to take a 'wait-and-watch' approach, until the stock market correction, low rupee exchange rate and other domestic and geopolitical uncertainties reach resolution," it said.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 02:41 pm

