1000 P/E? Investors sound caution over Mamaearth IPO’s mind-boggling valuation

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 04, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Sky-high valuation, exorbitant advertising spends, and inconsistent profit have caught the attention of netizens

Gaurav Kapoor, a New Delhi-based stand-up comedian, has over a million subscribers on YouTube. His channel is full of daily vlogs and occasional stand-up videos.

Kapoor is usually the one cracking one-liners. But when it comes to promoting Mamaearth’s products, he becomes the butt of jokes.
“How can you promote a hair oil product when you yourself are losing hair?” – that’s one of the sanitised comments.

Kapoor and other influencers have promoted Mamaearth products extensively since the company was incorporated in 2016. For the average YouTube viewer, the sheer number of ads of the then-fledgling brand would easily have got on one’s nerves.

Mamaearth is the flagship brand of Honasa Consumer, a beauty and personal care company that plans to come out with an initial public offering. The company filed its draft IPO papers on December 30.

The amount spent on advertising and influencer marketing stands out in the company’s draft red herring prospectus. As of September 30, 2022, the company worked with 3,958 influencers.