Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: IPO buzz, SFIO investigation whispers, hotel on the block, airline setbacks and more

Last Updated: April 05, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

SFIO SHENANINGANS

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has sent two officials, each from Mumbai and Delhi, back to their home departments. The murmur is that the office has got complaints of corruption against these officials. This complaint has reached the ministry and the buzz is that one of the officers was handling a prominent case relating to an NBFC. The allegation? The officer in question was asking for a 'favour' to settle the case.

LEGAL FILLINGS

Now that the all-important bonus time is over, one can see a flurry of executive movements involving law firms and corporates. Steel, food tech, PE funds… you name it! The churn is here and how! The latest buzz is around the legal head of a firm which is gearing up for a mega IPO. Word has it that the said gentleman is likely to step down and join a firm which recently ‘took many for a ride’ with its immensely believable April Fools video!

THE PAST, THE LISTING

The PR machinery of a company soon to be hitting the bourses is in full swing to plant stories in business media about how the new investors of the company have turned around its fortunes over the last few years from an earlier precarious situation. The panic is evident after the DRHP itself reveals a worrying past of its financials not long ago. Have the problems been addressed? The answer depends on how you want to look at the numbers. Bit of cautious approach would do well, especially for retail investors.

LEISURELY YOURS

The listed arm of a diversified conglomerate has set its sights on a lucrative hotel asset in West India, which had been put on the block by the lenders. This property is a pretty popular with the who’s who of India Inc. and the advisory community. Interestingly, a neighbouring asset falling in the leisure and entertainment segment is also up for sale, but that doesn’t interest the said business house. Now, all eyes are now on the crucial nod for the deal by the lead PSU banker.

FLYING NO RETURNS

Cutting a cake on flight to celebrate a customer's birthday or anniversary may sound like a good practice to make an airline more popular. If nothing, pictures of on-air celebrations may help gain some traction on social media. Well, not so, if one goes by the Twitter page of this low-cost airline. Each picture is followed by tweets by several customers complaining on several fronts. One big objection is - 'why to waste money on cakes, instead give my refund!' Another Twitterati wondered if it's good policy to take off masks while on air to cut cakes, setting off a series of responses, including from those who cited DGCA rules on COVID-19 protocol while in flight. One customer even asked if the customer, for whom the cake was being cut, was a staff's relative and said, "For us, you don't even bother to listen. Now don't give an auto reply to this reply. " Dutifully, the auto reply followed, asking the passenger to DM his complaint!

NEW IDEAS ON THE BLOCK

A local airline recently announced, with much fanfare, an initiative to pick up your baggage from your house and deliver it to your destination, so you can travel hands-free. While the proposition seems interesting, the struggle behind the scenes is less known. The airline has tied up with a startup to this. And the startup is losing Rs 300 on every single order. The economics of this are extremely rough and even people close to this startup don't know how it got a tie up with a large airline with such a poor business model. Tongues are wagging in the investor community as to how can a random startup with poor business get such a tie up. Others tell MC Insider, even the airline hasn't seen a great response to this service. So how is any of this working?

BAD BANK BOSS

The government has taken the bad bank proposal with great seriousness. Discussions are presently on to fine-tune the capital structure and working model of the bank and consultations are on with private sector experts also to provide the final touches. The bad bank will absorb the NPAs (non-performing assets) of the banks and will attempt for resolution. Banks can then focus on fresh business once the burden of non-recoverable loans is off their balance sheets. We hear a senior banker who used to head a large PSB is being considered for the chief executive post of the proposed bad bank. This man is known as a trouble shooter and a consensus builder in banking sector and is lauded in the past for his sharp networking skills. That's exactly what the bad bank chief is supposed to do—engage with different banks and get the job of bad loan clean up done. If this banker is appointed, many concur it will be a good choice.

WFH DILEMMA

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in cities like Mumbai, corporates are resorting to hiding case numbers so that employees keep coming to office. In the first week of March, two financial services firm employees contacted local politicians to nudge employers to be transparent and resort to WFH. The nudge worked and these companies went back to WFH. These firms now also send weekly updates to all staff on internal case numbers.

PREACHING & PRACTISING

A top VC fund put out a memo recently saying that this is the time founders should accelerate and make use of the recovering economy. But while it encourages aggression, the firm has itself been surprisingly circumspect. From a new billion-dollar fund, it has made relatively safe investments, certainly not the kind of risk the firm's brand is associated with. It is also looking for exits from high-flying companies. Why the slip between the cup and the lip? Is there something the rest of the VC industry is missing? Watch this space.

SO NEAR, YET SO FAR

Last week, a day before the new RBI rules for auto debit, recurring transactions was to take effect, the Mumbai head office of a payment service company was brimming with excitement. A big business opportunity was at its doorstep. The RBI rules meant banks need to get prior consent of customer everytime a recurring payment is done on a third party site. Banks said it isn't possible for them to do it every time as the amount varies and companies wouldn't want to share customer data fearing competition. It meant big disruption. But RBI was firm. Amid this stand-off, this company smelled the big opportunity and initiated talks with 5-6 leading banks to offer a new platform to undertake this task. It could charge for this service from customers or banks. Talks had progressed significantly. But then came the last minute announcement from the RBI postponing the implementation of the new rule to October. Logically, this announcement was like pouring cold water over the firm's dreams. The short deadline gave this firm the edge. But Will banks be still ready to give a chance to it in October or will they find an alternative way? For the Mumbai firm, the opportunity was so near, which now looks so far!

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

