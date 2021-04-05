MC Insider: IPO buzz, SFIO investigation whispers, hotel on the block, airline setbacks and more

SO NEAR, YET SO FAR

Last week, a day before the new RBI rules for auto debit, recurring transactions was to take effect, the Mumbai head office of a payment service company was brimming with excitement. A big business opportunity was at its doorstep. The RBI rules meant banks need to get prior consent of customer everytime a recurring payment is done on a third party site. Banks said it isn't possible for them to do it every time as the amount varies and companies wouldn't want to share customer data fearing competition. It meant big disruption. But RBI was firm. Amid this stand-off, this company smelled the big opportunity and initiated talks with 5-6 leading banks to offer a new platform to undertake this task. It could charge for this service from customers or banks. Talks had progressed significantly. But then came the last minute announcement from the RBI postponing the implementation of the new rule to October. Logically, this announcement was like pouring cold water over the firm's dreams. The short deadline gave this firm the edge. But Will banks be still ready to give a chance to it in October or will they find an alternative way? For the Mumbai firm, the opportunity was so near, which now looks so far!

