IPO-bound Oyo turns cash flow positive in Q4FY23, marks first profitable year

Tushar Goenka
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

Oyo, which refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI under the recently introduced pre-filing route in March 2023, was sitting on a cash reserve of around Rs 2,700 crore, according to the presentation.

Hospitality and travel tech startup Oyo said it has turned cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of financial year (FY) 2023, in a presentation to employees.

The Ritesh Agarwal-led company ended Q4FY23 with Rs 90 crore in cash flow surplus, as per one of the slides in the presentation, a copy of which Moneycontrol has seen.

With this, the IPO-bound company was now on track to end FY23 with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of around Rs 245 crore in FY23, making it Oyo’s first profitable year since its inception around 2013.

That rise in adjusted EBITDA was because the company likely tripled its adjusted EBITDA in H2FY23 to around Rs 185 crore, a jump from when Oyo reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of Rs 190 crore in H2FY22, and because of an improvement in operational efficiencies that helped Oyo register an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 63 crore in H1FY23, according to an addendum that the company filed with capital markets regulator, the securities and exchange board of India (SEBI).