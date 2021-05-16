IPO-bound Flipkart to get new head of strategy; Bain & Co’s Dinkar Ayilavarapu to come on board  

Dinkar Ayilavarapu has more than 18 years of industry and consulting experience.

In yet another key executive movement in the e-commerce space, Dinkar Ayilavarapu, a partner at top management consulting firm Bain & Company, is set to join Walmart promoted Flipkart as its new head of strategy, industry sources familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

“Dinkar has resigned from Bain & Company and is scheduled to shortly join Flipkart,” according to one of the persons cited above.

“He will support CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy on organisational strategy, medium-term agenda and critical strategic priorities of the firm. It’s a role specific to Flipkart,” added a second person.

A third person also confirmed the move saying that Dinkar Ayilavarapu had quit Bain & Company.

All three persons spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol is awaiting responses to email queries sent to Flipkart and Bain & Company. This article will be updated to include their responses. Dinkar Ayilavarapu could not be contacted for an immediate comment.

Ayilavarapu, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, is a member of Bain & Company’s Results Delivery and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) practices in the Asia-Pacific region according to the firm’s website. He has more than 18 years of industry and consulting experience and prior to joining Bain & Company in 2007, he has had stints at Accenture & ITC.

According to reports, Flipkart is in talks to raise around $1 billion ahead of a much-anticipated blockbuster listing. The e-commerce major was valued at around $24.9 billion when it raised $1.2 billion last year in a round led by Walmart.

WAR FOR TOP TALENT: TRENDS IN BIG 4 FIRMS, I-BANKS, LAW FIRMS & CORPORATES

Incidentally, the last few months have witnessed a lot of churn in the advisory world as key personnel move on to join rivals or take up positions in India Inc, especially the startup segment. Moneycontrol has reported many of these changes.

For instance, former PwC India advisory leader Deepankar Sanwalka has recently joined India’s most valuable startup Paytm’s core leadership team as President (Enterprise Functions).

On April 16, 2021, Moneycontrol reported that Roshan Thomas, a partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas was headed to Byju’s as group general counsel.

L& L Partner Damini Bhalla joined IPO-bound food delivery unicorn Zomato as the general counsel in March.

In the investment banking space, Morgan Stanley’s head of M&A in India S Sundareswaran has quit and will join real estate advisory firm Alta Capital and partner with ex-Blackstone executive Siddhartha Gupta.

Moneycontrol has also reported that Sunil Khaitan, Head (Global Capital Markets) at BofA Securities India will move to a new role in southeast Asia and is likely to be replaced by Subhrajit Roy, an ED at Kotak Investment Banking.

On May 5, Moneycontrol reported that KPMG partner and head of life sciences vertical Sanjay Singh would quit the big 4 firm to spearhead the Indian operations of Asia focused investment bank BDA Partners.