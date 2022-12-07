 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL, FIFA World Cup, Brahmastra, KGF 2: What India searched on Google in 2022

Vikas SN
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

Google India has revealed the top trending search queries across various categories, including movies, sports events, How to, personalities, news events, and recipes, among others.

With several marquee sports tournaments taking place in 2022, sports-related topics dominated the list of top trending searches on Google India this year.

Google released its annual year-end recap, titled "Year in Search 2022," on December 7, revealing the top trending search queries in various categories, including movies, sports events, How to, personalities, news events, and recipes, among others.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament remained the top trending query for the third consecutive year, while international tournaments such as the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup took fourth and fifth place on the list of the country's top trending searches, with queries reaching an all-time high, the company said.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup was third on the list of trending searches in India, while the homegrown football championship Indian Super League was tenth. The Commonwealth Games, a multi-sport event, ranked eighth on the list.

Other trending searches this year include the government's vaccine delivery platform CoWin, the Hindi movie 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva,' and the e-SHRAM Card.