IPL, FIFA World Cup, Brahmastra, KGF 2: What India searched on Google in 2022

With several marquee sports tournaments taking place in 2022, sports-related topics dominated the list of top trending searches on Google India this year.

Google released its annual year-end recap, titled "Year in Search 2022," on December 7, revealing the top trending search queries in various categories, including movies, sports events, How to, personalities, news events, and recipes, among others.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament remained the top trending query for the third consecutive year, while international tournaments such as the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup took fourth and fifth place on the list of the country's top trending searches, with queries reaching an all-time high, the company said.

The ongoing FIFA World Cup was third on the list of trending searches in India, while the homegrown football championship Indian Super League was tenth. The Commonwealth Games, a multi-sport event, ranked eighth on the list.

Other trending searches this year include the government's vaccine delivery platform CoWin, the Hindi movie 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva,' and the e-SHRAM Card.

According to Google, India also dominated sports trends worldwide, securing all five top spots on the global trending matches list.

Women's Cricket World Cup also made its debut on the trending sports events list in India at the eight position, with Kabaddi and Tennis rounding up the list with Pro Kabaddi League (7th position), Australian Open (9th), and Wimbledon (10th).

Top movies

In terms of movies, Hindi film Brahmastra and Kannada movie KGF 2, which topped the India charts with the first and second positions respectively, also made it to the top global trending movie searches.

Other trending movies in India included Hindi films The Kashmir Files, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Drishyam 2, Telugu films RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, Tamil film Vikram, and Kannada film Kantara, with Thor: Love and Thunder being the lone English film on the list.

Google also said that Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A and Srivalli from the film Pushpa: The Rise also made it to the list of the top songs people hummed to search.

Top news events

The passing of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar topped this year's list of top news events, followed by the deaths of cricketer Shane Warne, Queen Elizabeth, and artists Sidhu Moose Wala, KK, and Bapppi Lahiri. Meanwhile, developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict drew significant public interest and ranked third on the list.

Har Ghar Tiranga, a government campaign to commemorate 75 years of the country's Independence, also made it to the list at the ninth position.

In terms of personalities, Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP leader, topped the list, followed by Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal woman president, and Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's first Indian-origin prime minister.

Others on the list include former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, actress Sushmita Sen, the world's smallest singer Abdu Rozik, the oldest ever IPL debutant Pravin Tambe, and American actress Amber Heard.

'How to' trending queries showed that people were actively looking for important information about vaccinations, government documents, income tax filing, and pregnancy, among other things. The viral word game Wordle, which was acquired by The New York Times in February, also featured on the list.

The Agneepath scheme, a government programme to recruit young people for the Indian army, topped the list of 'what is' search queries. Other queries include Non-fungible tokens (NFT), metaverse, NATO and solar eclipse.