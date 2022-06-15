IPL digital rights our first major foray into cricket, says Viacom18

Viacom18, which has won the rights to digitally stream Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the Indian subcontinent from 2023 to 2027, described the acquisition as its "major foray" into cricket.

The media group, which is a joint venture between the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed Network18 and American media giant ViacomCBS, has also won the India digital rights for a special package of 18 games in every season.

The digital rights have been acquired for Rs 23,758 crore, surpassing the TV rights acquired by Disney Star for Rs 23,575 crore.

In terms of a pre-match breakdown, Viacom18 paid Rs 50 crore for streaming a single game in the Indian subcontinent, Rs 33.24 crore for the "Indian subcontinent special rights package", and Rs 1.45 crore for international rights in some regions. These include cricket-loving nations such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK.

"With these IPL rights, Viacom18 will be able to take India’s biggest sporting event to every nook and corner of the country. It will make IPL available to every Indian in every part of India, including the 60 million FreeDish homes which today are not able to access this popular content," the company said.

After bagging a slew of sporting rights in soccer, including FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue1, along with major tournaments in badminton, tennis,` and basketball, "this is the first major foray of Viacom18 into cricket", it added.

Commenting on Viacom18's success, RIL Director Nita Ambani said their mission is to take the IPL experience to cricket fans "wherever they are - in every part of our country and around the world".

"Sports entertain us, inspire us, and bring us together. Cricket and IPL personify the best of sport and the best of India, which is why we are proud to be deepening our association with this great game and this wonderful league," she added.

Streaming viewership for IPL has been growing with the league registering 421 million viewers last year as compared to 375 million and 325 million in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The league's digital viewership is expected to see the highest growth with analysts estimating it to touch 523 million in 2023.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.